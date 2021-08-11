Lupin’s Q1 disappoints Street as sales hit a bump in the US

Going forward, India sales are likely to remain strong and continue supporting Lupin’s growth. Nevertheless, US sales will have to be watched with caution. The miss in US sales during the quarter is largely attributed to pricing pressure in key famotidine generics. However, there are other products facing pricing pressure as well. Analysts at Credit Suisse Research in their note post Q1 had said that “though Q1 is typically a seasonally weaker quarter sequentially, impact of competitive intensity is now visible in famotidine, glumetza (with the entry of Ajanta Pharma and Granules India) and levothyroxine (price erosion increasing with large number of generics now present in the market)." The pressure on the US base business thereby remains a key concern for the Street.