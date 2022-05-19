Lupin’s weak margins in Q4 take a toll on the stock

Margin performance has been a key source of disappointment. “Adjusting for reversal of litigation-related one-time expense (of Rs1.2 crore), Ebitda margin contracted at a higher rate of 1,280 basis points year-on-year to 5.9% (our estimate at 13.4%), due to reduced operating leverage," said a report Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; an important measure of profitability for companies. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Note that other expenses and employee costs as a percentage of sales increased significantly on a year-on-year basis.