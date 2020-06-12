M&M’s margin surprise and exit from loss-making units enthuses investors

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares gained 7% on Friday and the company added Rs4,000 crore to its market cap, after it announced a massive loss of Rs3,255 crore for the March quarter. What explains this?

The huge loss was a result of a write-down of M&M’s investment in Ssangyong and other international subsidiaries, something that has already been factored in. Excluding this write-down, the company would have reported a profit of ₹323 crore. What really enthused investors was the better-than-expected operating performance and the management’s comments on the loss making business units.

Reported revenues dropped 35% on a yoy basis, slightly lower than the 38-40% drop analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities and Nomura Research. Besides while the two brokers had expected margins to fall sharply owing to negative operating leverage, M&M actually managed to maintain margins at year-ago levels.

This is in stark contrast to other auto manufacturers, where margins fell. M&M’s performance was helped by relatively better demand for farm equipment products, a large business segment of M&M. The company managed to maintain tractor sales at the previous year’s levels despite covid-19 disruption.

“M&M delivered strong performance in 4QFY20 on the back of better traction from its farm equipment segment despite subdued performance of auto business," says Mitul Shah, vice president-research, Reliance Securities. Sales at the automotive division constituting utility and commercial vehicles dropped by as much as 48%.

Another positive takeaway for investors was the decision to not invest in Ssangyong anymore. It decided to shut-down the loss-making US electric scooters business and said it will evaluate and exit other loss making business units in a time-bound manner. The company has booked a large part of the impairment losses (80%) from Ssangyong and US scooters business.

M&M has gained market share in the tractors and light commercial vehicles business. “Rural opportunity is really strong; seeing very strong demand," the management said.

The optimism is reflective in the company’s farm equipment sales in the domestic market, which recovered and rose 2% last month. Channel checks by analysts indicate good recovery in demand for tractors. So much so, some dealers in South India, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat fear inventory shortages due to constrained supplies from manufacturers, point out analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

But M&M says it is moving quickly to address the concerns. Plants are operating at 80% capacity and the management expects normalization of logistics and supplies soon.

M&M shares are now down only 13% from its highs in February, compared to a 22% drop in the Nifty Auto index from its highs earlier in the year. While the firm’s tractors exposure is certainly helping, tough decisions on loss-making ventures is also aiding investor sentiment.

