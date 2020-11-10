M&M’s robust tractor sales aid Q2 performance; exports remain dismal

In the September quarter, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) saw its tractor sales improve 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 89,597 units. Analysts expected the company’s high-margin tractor sales to compensate for the weakness in other segments.

In a press release, the company’s management said, in Q2FY21, the Indian tractor industry reported a growth of 41.4% which is the highest ever Q2 quarter growth for the tractor industry.

“Timely relaxation of the COVID lockdown restrictions for the Agricultural sector supported by healthy reservoir levels, good increase in MSP for Kharif crops and important reforms in the agri sector announced by the government focused on improving the state of agriculture in India in the mid to long term have helped tractor demand to bounce back after April 2020. On the back of these positive factors, it is expected that tractor demand will remain robust during the upcoming festive season," it added.

On an overall basis, M&M’s volumes fell 21% y-o-y to 87,332. The muted export performance was also largely anticipated. Exports declined 33% y-o-y to 7,103 units. According to analysts, low exports were a pain point for M&M and the recent cap imposition on incentives under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme from 1 September weighs on exports outlook.

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit declined by 88% y-o-y to ₹162 crore as against ₹1,354.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a one-time impairment loss of ₹1,149.5 crore. However, its profit before the exceptional item was up 28% to ₹1,736.4 crore. Revenue grew 6% y-o-y to ₹11,590 crore from ₹10,935 crore. Operating margins at 17.8% were aided by higher tractor contribution and healthy margins of the farm equipment segment, analysts said.

“Whilst M&M is expected to face some volume pressure owing to the competitive environment in domestic utility vehicle space, we believe that new products and stronger presence in rural markets would drive its overall volume and profitability," Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities Ltd said in a note. The broking firm is positive on the stock in view of ongoing healthy rural sales, sizable presence in most promising tractor segments and strong product portfolio for the rural market.





