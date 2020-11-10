M&M’s robust tractor sales make an otherwise poor Q2 look good

Tractor sales continue to be the driver of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s (M&M) profits. In the September quarter, its tractor sales improved 30% year-on-year (y-o-y, offsetting the 23% drop in volumes in the automotive segment.

The company’s management said that the Indian tractor industry reported a growth of 41.4% in Q2FY21, signifying a loss in market share. M&M’s tractor market share has declined from 41.12% in FY20 to 38.2% in Q2FY21. “Market share was impacted due to inadequate stock build up in Q1," the company said.

But with the 30% volume growth and with segment profits more than doubling yoy, investors aren’t complaining. According to the management, many factors including good monsoons and government’s measures to boost rural incomes aided demand for tractors. The management expects tractor demand to remain buoyant going ahead.

As expected, the high-margin tractor business has largely compensated for weak performance of other segments such as commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Besides dividend income fell sharply as subsidiaries conserved cash during the pandemic.

On a standalone basis, M&M’s net profit declined by 88% y-o-y to ₹162 crore as against ₹1,3545 crore in the year-ago quarter. M&M reported a one-time impairment loss of ₹1,149.5 crore. The management said that it doesn’t expect impairment losses to occur beyond March 31, 2021. “Apart from recovery in overall sales, investors are looking forward to a stoppage of impairment losses. It has been a niggling worry which has weighed on the stock’s performance," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

Operating margins at 17.8% were at a multi-quarter high aided by increased sales of tractors and cost restructuring initiatives. The management expects some benefits from cost rationalisation measures to sustain going ahead. However, they were cautious of increasing commodity prices impacting margins.

Meanwhile, the M&M stock didn’t react sharply to its September quarter earnings. It ended Tuesday’s session at Rs622, up around a percent on the NSE. Note that the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs666 on 21 September. According to analysts, upsides relating to buoyant tractor sales are already captured in the stock’s performance. Revival in other segments is among the key triggers for the stock, they said. As far as its new launch Thar is concerned, the company has received over 20,000 bookings and is ramping-up its production, the management said.

On the valuations front, the stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 17 times, shows Bloomberg data. This is lower than some peers such as Escorts Ltd, which is trading at 19 times forward earnings.

