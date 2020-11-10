M&M’s robust tractor sales make an otherwise poor Q2 look good

Meanwhile, the M&M stock didn’t react sharply to its September quarter earnings. It ended Tuesday’s session at Rs622, up around a percent on the NSE. Note that the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs666 on 21 September. According to analysts, upsides relating to buoyant tractor sales are already captured in the stock’s performance. Revival in other segments is among the key triggers for the stock, they said. As far as its new launch Thar is concerned, the company has received over 20,000 bookings and is ramping-up its production, the management said.