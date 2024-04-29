Markets
Macrotech’s FY25 pre-sales growth goal on firm ground but not without challenges
Summary
- Macrotech has been among the beneficiaries of increased consolidation in the sector, but the management has acknowledged increased competitive intensity in the crucial Mumbai market
Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha) investors are in a happy place. In the last one year, the stock has fetched mouth-watering returns of 164%, handsomely beating the Nifty Realty index.
