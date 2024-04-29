Macrotech’s FY25 pre-sales growth goal on firm ground but not without challenges

Despite a high base, it ended FY24 with record pre-sales of ₹14,500 crore and price growth of 5.5% year-on-year. For FY25, it has set a pre-sales target of ₹17,500 crore. This is likely to be driven by a combination of favorable factors of price increase of 5-6% year-on-year, volume growth of 4-5% in existing projects and increased contribution from new projects and new geographies, the management said.