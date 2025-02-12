These real estate majors may gain from traction in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Godrej Properties clocked pre-sales of ₹19,281 crore in 9MFY25, up 48% year-on-year. It achieved 71% of its FY25 guidance of ₹27,000 crore. This is the highest ever nine-month sales for Godrej. Geographically, for Godrej, MMR bookings more than doubled (up 104%) to ₹5,155 crore for 9MFY25. In the December quarter (Q3FY25), Godrej launched seven new projects and phases across four cities. It is looking to launch a few projects in MMR at Vashi, Bhandup, Carmichael Road and a new phase in Godrej Reserve in Q4. The Worli project launch is most likely in FY26. The company’s management is optimistic about building on the current momentum and expects a pre-sales run-rate of ₹7,700 crore in Q4FY25.