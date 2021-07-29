Mahanagar Gas delivers big on profits despite low volumes

However, the metro rail expansion plan poses risks to Mahanagar Gas’s CNG sales volume in Mumbai, say some analysts. Yogesh Patil, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd, expects Mahanagar Gas’s sales volume growth to remain tepid on the back of new metro lines getting operational in the next 1-2 years. Further, space constraints for setting up new CNG stations in Mumbai and no new geographic area to aid volume growth story are other reasons that keep volume prospects weak, says Patil.

