Lower crude brings relief to Mahanagar Gas amid falling APM gas allocation
Any sudden government decision to cut APM gas allocation or a reversal in crude price trend, may hurt sentiments.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) just got some cushion amid the falling share of cheaper administered price mechanism (APM) gas in its overall sourcing mix. Three things should help here: increase in price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas, sustained volume growth, and lower crude oil prices.