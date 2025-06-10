Lower crude brings relief to Mahanagar Gas amid falling APM gas allocation

MGL’s cost of gas jumped in FY25 as the share of APM gas dropped to 56% from 70% in FY24. Thus, its Ebitda per scm (standard cubic meter) fell sharply to ₹10.2 from ₹13.9 in FY24. At its recent investor meet, the city gas distributor guided for 10%+ volume growth over the next 2-3 years, along with Ebitda of ₹9-11 per scm despite lower APM allocation, down to 39% in FY26 so far. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The APM gas is priced at 10% of domestic crude basket with a cap of $6.75 per mmBtu (million British thermal units), which is being replaced by new wells gas (NWG), priced at 12.5% of domestic crude basket with no cap. The management projects 7-10% of APM gas to shift to NWG each year.

Also Read: Blue Star faces the heat in Q1 from a milder summer season The lower gas allocation should be offset by the drop in crude price with Brent crude now at about $65 per barrel, down from average of $75.8 per barrel in Q4FY25 and over $80 a year ago. Motilal Oswal Financial Services projects Brent prices to average $65 per barrel in FY26 and FY27. The broking firm expects MGL’s Ebitda margin to cross ₹10 per scm, backed by the sales price revision done in April and declining crude.

Positive outlook Volume growth is another trigger. FY25 volume growth was about 12%, up from 6% in FY24 led by industrial and commercial (I/C) consumers and can sustain here. I/C consumers form 15% of FY25 volumes and grew 24% owing to addition of few large customers. I/C is expected to grow 20% in FY26.

The automotive segment, forming 70% of volumes, grew 11% in FY25. MGL plans to open 80 new CNG stations in FY26, taking the total to about 550.