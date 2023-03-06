Mahanagar Gas looks to spread wings with Unison Enviro deal2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:53 PM IST
The deal will help MGL expand to territories outside Mumbai, a dominant area of operations and aid MGL’s long-term volume growth outlook.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd’s (MGL) shares closed nearly 9% up on Monday on the NSE, also hitting a new 52-week high during trading hours. Investors are visibly excited about the city gas distribution (CGD) company acquiring 100% stake in Unison Enviro Pvt. Ltd (UEPL). The deal will help MGL expand to territories outside Mumbai, a dominant area of operations. This aids MGL’s long-term volume growth outlook.
