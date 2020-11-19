Mahanagar Gas’ Q2 Ebitda margin good but volume growth revival more crucial

Mumbai-based city gas distributor, Mahanagar Gas Ltd’s (MGL) September quarter profit margins have been robust. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per standard cubic meter stood at ₹11.6.

“MGL reported an all-time high Ebitda margin, which surged 17% year-on-year as the company cut opex by 53% year-on-year and did not pass on the declining input prices," wrote Edelweiss Securities Ltd analysts in a report on 17 November.

Overall, MGL’s September quarter Ebitda came in at ₹221 crore, down by 19% year-on-year but a whopping 176% increase from the June quarter. Shares of the company have increased by nearly 5% since results were announced last week. Even so, the MGL stock is around 25% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January. Investors are concerned about the impact of open access in the city gas distribution sector.

“Perhaps, the quality of earnings is weak and that’s a disappointment for investors," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage. He added, the market tends to appreciate volume growth more.

Indeed, MGL’s volume performance has been nothing to write home about. Total volumes for the September quarter declined by almost 31% year-on-year compared to the 16% volume decline seen by Indraprastha Gas Ltd. On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd saw 5% volume growth due to strong rebound in the industrial segment. Analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 13 November, “Given the slower recovery in volumes vis-a-vis peers, we model a 25% year-on-year decline in MGL volumes in fiscal year 2021 (IGL 17% decline, Gujarat Gas 6% decline)."

MGL’s revenues for the September quarter declined by 35% over the same period last year to about ₹507 crore. Agreed, this is an improvement from the 65% revenue drop in the June quarter. But with the stringent lockdown gradually easing, some amount of recovery was anyway anticipated.

Going ahead, in the near future, the prospects on profit margin appear strong. “The near term margin outlook is solid (8% gross margin uplift on benefit of lower administered pricing mechanism gas price retained in October)," said Jefferies analysts.

With the stock yet to recover to pre-covid levels, the valuations are not demanding. MGL shares trade at 11 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. There are risks, too. “Open access and a potential domestic gas (price) floor are headwinds for longer term margin outlook," points out Jefferies.

