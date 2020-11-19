Mahanagar Gas’ Q2 Ebitda margin good but volume growth revival more crucial

Overall, MGL’s September quarter Ebitda came in at ₹221 crore, down by 19% year-on-year but a whopping 176% increase from the June quarter. Shares of the company have increased by nearly 5% since results were announced last week. Even so, the MGL stock is around 25% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January. Investors are concerned about the impact of open access in the city gas distribution sector.