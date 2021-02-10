Mahanagar Gas Q3 performance strong, outlook remains firm

Mahanagar Gas Ltd's (MGL) performance for the quarter remained strong led by recovery in gas demand. At 2.77mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meter per day), total gas volumes rebounded 34% sequentially. Though still down 9% year-on-year, it was in line with estimates, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

With lower gas prices, the company also saw strong improvement in operating performance. "(Further) As MGL did not pass on entire domestic gas price cut (from Oct-20), and as industrial & commercial segment (I&C) the margin did not decline much, gross margins expanded further to record ₹17.7 per standard cubic meter or SCM," said analysts at Nomura Global Market Research.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Realization stood at ₹26.1/scm, which is flat year-on-year and sequentially. With expanding gross margins and flat operating expenses earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was bound to expand. Ebitda/scm at ₹12.4 came much better than ₹9.2 in the year-ago quarter and ₹11.6 in the previous quarter.

Piped natural gas (PNG) domestic sales volumes continue to grow at 0.51mmscmd (up 24% YoY). Compressed natural gas (CNG) sales volumes were, however, still down 15% YoY to 1.88 mmscmd, but 48% higher sequentially.

The normalisation in CNG sales volume remains keenly awaited. However, analysts say overall volumes are likely to recover to pre-pandemic level in Q4.

Moving forward, most analysts remain positive on the stock. Though spot gas prices have surged, analysts expect the same to soften as elevated demand during winter subsides. Overall, they don’t see any significant impact of higher spot gas prices.

Analysts at Nomura said spot gas prices had risen further in Q4FY21, but they should be offset as MGL is now getting 0.1 mmscmd new gas from KG-D6 block (currently priced at $4.1/mmbtu).

Also, as oil prices strengthen, MGL’s prices for industrial & chemicals segments (benchmarked to fuel oil) are also increasing, said analysts. In addition, MGL has raised prices of CNG by ₹1.5/kg and domestic piped gas by ₹1.05/scm and hence analysts expect Ebitda margins to remain robust in 4QFY21 as well.

The stock has slipped 1% since it announced its earnings on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via