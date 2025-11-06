M&M’s Q2 margin momentum builds confidence in growth outlook
Auto and farm margins lifted M&M’s September-quarter performance, but rising EV profitability and strong SUV sales are what truly reinforce its growth momentum.
For Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), margins stole the show in the September quarter (Q2FY26). Standalone revenue rose 21.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹33,421 crore, slightly below consensus expectations due to lower realizations. However, standalone Ebitda margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 14.5%, beating Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of 14%, aided by a richer product mix and improving performance in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.