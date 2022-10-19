Mahindra CIE’s decent India performance makes up for weak Europe show in Q3

Separately, Mahindra CIE faces risk from increasing electric vehicle (EV) adoption. “The company derives 25-27% of the Europe business’ revenues and 20% of its India business’ revenues from powertrain products, which will be at risk due to a shift toward EV," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 18 October. Although its Metalcastello (off-highway segment) business has bagged an order in the EV segment, the company is yet to win significant orders in the segment for the Europe PV and CV forging businesses, they added.