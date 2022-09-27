Mahindra CIE’s strong India outlook is a relief in times of headwinds in Europe

In view of the afore-mentioned factors, Mahindra CIE expects revenue in India operations to grow in mid-to-high teens in CY23-24. The company follows a January to December financial year. Also, it is confident of sustaining Ebitda margin in India operations at the level seen in the June quarter (Q2CY22), which is 15%. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Further, the company aims to increase the margin to about 17-18%.