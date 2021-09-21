Mahindra Fin bets on resilient rural, pick-up in infra for growth in FY22

But this is only one part of the story. The lack of business growth was also behind Mahindra Finance’s asset-quality metrics worsening in the past quarters. Its assets under management (AUM) shrank 3% year-on-year in the June quarter, a steady decline over five quarters after the pandemic struck in 2020. This is a far cry from the high double-digit growth clocked in earlier years. Disbursements, too, were hit but are now looking up. Analysts believe that the revival of the rural economy is critical for Mahindra Finance’s business growth improvement.