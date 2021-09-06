Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd have had a good run in the past month, rising over 8%. The rural-focused non-bank lender’s improving disbursements and collections have helped.

Last week, the firm said its disbursements in August grew 57% year-on-year to ₹2,150 crore. Also, collection efficiency improved to 97% from 95% in July and 90% in June. In essence, the lender has shown consistent improvement, helped by the lifting of second covid wave curbs.

Rising collection efficiency is good news for Mahindra Finance’s asset quality, something that the lender has struggled with so far. Indeed, the company in its release last week said that bad loans have lessened so far during Q2. “The company expects this downward trajectory to continue in September and in the months to come," it said.

View Full Image Looking up

Analysts believe that the improving collections give comfort on the path for bad loans, also called Stage 3 assets. In Q1, bad loans had surged to a massive 15.5% of total book from 9% in the Q4FY21. The total stressed pool of loans was 33% of the book in Q1. No wonder, it had to beef up provisions for the quarter. Its credit costs soared and the outlook on earnings dimmed. Shares have been under pressure ever since and are down about 6% year-to-date despite recent gains. “With revival in economic activity and normalcy setting in, there were expectations on roll-backs, upgrades and provisioning write-backs," said ICICI Securities Ltd analysts.

While the recent improvement may be encouraging, there are challenges. One, the monsoon is likely to be lower than normal. The spatial and temporal distribution too is critical for farm output. Second, recent numbers of tractor sales have not been pleasant. This reflects the difficulties Mahindra Finance will face over growth. As such, the asset under management growth has been on a steady decline for more than two years now. The upshot is that the pressure on profitability for Mahindra Finance may continue.

“Volatility in earnings, asset quality behaviour and growth underperformance to peers would cap re-rating beyond 1.1 times FY23E book," said the ICICI Securities analysts.

The brokerage has kept its ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock unchanged. With the recent gains, shares are trading at roughly 1.4 times estimated book value for FY22.

