Mahindra Fin’s Aug metrics provide relief but not clarity

Analysts believe that the improving collections give comfort on the path for bad loans, also called Stage 3 assets. In Q1, bad loans had surged to a massive 15.5% of total book from 9% in the Q4FY21. The total stressed pool of loans was 33% of the book in Q1. No wonder, it had to beef up provisions for the quarter. Its credit costs soared and the outlook on earnings dimmed. Shares have been under pressure ever since and are down about 6% year-to-date despite recent gains. “With revival in economic activity and normalcy setting in, there were expectations on roll-backs, upgrades and provisioning write-backs," said ICICI Securities Ltd analysts.

