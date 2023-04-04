Mahindra Finance’s offtake is healthy; margin squeeze a worry1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Its latest business update shows that the vehicle financier saw as much as 80% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in disbursements in FY23.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) has ended FY23 on a good note. Its latest business update shows that the vehicle financier saw as much as 80% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in disbursements in FY23. This was driven by healthy credit offtake in the industry. To some extent, a lower base also helped. In the March quarter (Q4FY23), disbursements surged by 50% y-o-y to about ₹13,750 crore. In general, Q4 is helped by the upcoming sowing season.
