Mahindra Finance’s offtake is healthy; margin squeeze a worry

Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates the opex-to-average asset ratio to fall to 2.8% by FY25 from 3.1% in FY23E. Further, better customer mix should help improve asset quality, although net interest margins (NIMs) may come under pressure. According to Krishnan ASV, lead analyst BFSI at HDFC Securities, “Catering to the competitive affluent category customers could result in lower yields and as such, NIMs are likely to see compression in the coming quarters." It is a good trade-off as the quality of portfolio and earnings is likely to be stable going forward, he added.