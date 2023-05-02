Weak monsoon could rain on Mahindra Finance’s parade

Investors have noted the company’s ongoing efforts to propel growth and maintain asset quality. In the last one year, the stock has risen by 46%. “Mahindra Finance stock price has been rewarded with the management’s reinvigorated focus on key profitability and asset quality parameters and incremental returns will be driven by predictability of earnings and continued delivery of its stated objectives," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. Using the sum-of-the-parts method, the brokerage has valued Mahindra Finance’s standalone entity at 1.6x March 2025 estimated book value, implying a value of ₹310 per share. Currently, the stock is trading at ₹266 apiece. In the near-term, there is a risk. Since Mahindra Finance would target rural and semi-urban customers, the progress of monsoon is crucial given that there is a possibility of 2023 being an El Niño year. Against this backdrop, potential headwinds from a weaker monsoon impacting agricultural output and lower rural incomes could hamper the company’s disbursements and AUM growth.