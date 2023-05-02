Mahindra Finance hits new 52-week high on robust Q4, but beware potential risks

Mahindra Finance hits new 52-week high on robust Q4, but beware potential risks2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Poor monsoon resulting in demand slowdown in rural centres can play spoilsport for Mahindra Finance given its high exposure to the market. This, along with sustainability of the company’s performance are key monitorables going forward
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) rose 5% on Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹278 on the National Stock Exchange, following a strong March quarter (Q4FY23) performance.
