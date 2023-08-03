Markets
Mahindra Finance July biz update steady; NIM and monsoon progress key going ahead
SummaryAlong with the trajectory of NIM and the impact of monsoon, analysts point out that the company has to focus on reducing volatilities in terms of yields and credit costs to sustain investors’ confidence
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. provided a promising business update for July, with positive growth indicators to note. The non-banking financial company reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in monthly disbursements, reaching ₹4,400 crore, and a 4% sequential growth. Robust disbursements contributed to a substantial 28% YoY surge in business assets, totalling ₹88,100 crore.
