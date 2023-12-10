Mahindra Finance needs more than disbursement growth
Summary
- Year-on-year growth in loan disbursements stood at about 16%, and total assets under management was up 26% year-on-year. However, monthly collection efficiency was lower, dropping to 94% from 96% in November 2022.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) have fallen by 1.6% since it reported its November growth numbers last week, while the Nifty 50 index has risen 1.3%. The non-banking financial company saw fresh loan disbursements of ₹5,300 crore in November, which is flat month-on-month.