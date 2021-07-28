Mahindra Finance’s investors seek revival post 2nd wave hit

The non-banking financial company’s bad loans surged to 15.5% of the loan book in the June quarter from 8.9% in the previous quarter. What is more is that stage two assets, which are loans with repayment overdue for more than two months, were 16% of the loan book. In essence, Mahindra Finance’s vulnerable loan pool is at a massive 33%, analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said, adding that this was the worst quarter in a decade for the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}