Mahindra Finance’s Q1 a mixed bag but prospects good on rural recovery

Net profit for the quarter surged to ₹1,600 crore and asset under management growth was healthy at 14%. What’s more is that operating profit too grew at a fast pace. The over 7% rise in the stock today indicates that investors took note of these positive metrics.

But it helps to dig deeper into details. The lender’s AUM growth was aided by the fact that 70% of the book is under moratorium. That means that repayments were lower, keeping the outstanding AUM from dropping sharply.

Disbursements show the hit from the pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. Loan disbursals declined 67% for the quarter. The value of assets financed dropped sharply as well.

But this was largely expected as the lender had indicated pressure on collections and even disbursements due to the strict lockdowns. What remains to be seen is whether the lender is able to improve its collection efficiencies.

According to analysts at Emkay Global Financial noted that 40% of the company’s borrowers under moratorium have begun to repay in June. “With 40% collections from moratorium customers in July, the initial trend is encouraging. However, the key monitorable would be whether collection efficiency has reached pre-covid-19 levels post the lifting of moratorium in September," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in a note. While moratorium has kept a lid on asset quality, the lender’s gross bad loans rose for the quarter to 9.2%. Mahindra Finance has set aside enough provisions for this risk. Its coverage ratio for stage 3 level bad loans improved sharply.

The lender would no doubt benefit from its rural centric business. Rural economy is expected to be a redeeming segment amid an expected recession this year. The fact that Mahindra Finance’s tractor segment held up shows that the rural sector would lift the company’s financials this year.

Meanwhile, the lender has announced a rights issue at a price of ₹50 a piece. This entails a steep dilution for existing investors and analysts point this as a key pressure point for the share price. “The issue at a steep discount to the current price makes the stock extremely expensive (post dilution) to 2.4x P/Adjusted FY22E book against 1.3x P/Adjusted FY22E book earlier," said the Emkay Global note.

Even so, the increase in its capital ratios is a positive for the lender, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

