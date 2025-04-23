Markets
M&M Fin’s margin rebound must be accompanied by lower bad debts
- M&M Fin’s net interest income was up 6.4% on-year to ₹1,927 crore in the March quarter. Net profit fell 9.3% to ₹562 crore as bad debt costs soared 34%.
Investors in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (M&M Fin) can only hope that it can maximise the benefit of favourable macro tailwinds such as lower interest rates and improving liquidity in the system.
