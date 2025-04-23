M&M Fin’s margin rebound must be accompanied by lower bad debts

Conditions apply

However, for the full benefit to percolate to net profit, a tighter control on asset quality and lower bad debt costs will be needed. The company’s stage 3 loans (similar to NPA norms for banks) have risen to 3.7% as on March 2025 from 3.4% a year ago and provision coverage ratio on these loans has fallen to 51.2% from 63.2%. The implication of these two factors could mean higher provisioning in the future, hurting profitability.