Making sense of the 20% jump in Tata Motors shares this week

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd are on a roll. After closing 11% higher on the NSE on Monday, the stock’s stellar run continued on Tuesday as well and it rose another 10%, touching a new 52-week high. One reason for the optimism could be the buzz that the firm plans to enter into a partnership with Tesla to manufacture and sell its vehicles using Tata’s facilities. But reports have also said that a Tata Motors spokesperson has denied any such development.

The sharp appreciation in Tata Motors shares this week also means the stock is about 20% more than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020. In fact, at the current market price of ₹242 apiece, the stock has gained a whopping 270% from its 2020 lows seen on 3 April.

There are some factors that are contributing to the optimism in the Tata Motors’ stock. On Monday, overseas subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced sales numbers for the quarter ending December, which show a sequential recovery despite the covid-19 pandemic. This is something to cheer about. JLR’s retail sales have increased by 13% compared to the September quarter, although sales have declined by 9% on a year-on-year basis. Basudeb Banerjee, auto analyst at Ambit Capital said, “The latest numbers from Jaguar Land Rover are encouraging and indicate more than ~30% higher wholesales q-o-q led by tighter inventory control last quarter, which will also support higher margins."

According to another analyst requesting anonymity, “There is momentum in the stock now and the market is rewarding incremental good news generously." As such, shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd also hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday. Ashok Leyland is expected to benefit from better than anticipated recovery in medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment, going ahead.

Tata Motors’ improving business outlook also helps sentiments for the stock. Basudeb Banerjee points out, “In the past 2-3 months, truck sales have been improving sequentially. Trucks are relatively better margin business and improving volumes augur well for the margin outlook helped by cost cutting initiatives. Eventually, this would support Tata Motors’ transition to becoming free cash flow positive on a standalone basis, from negative currently. Additionally, there is an expectation of positive announcements for the auto sector in the upcoming budget, after waiting for more than a year."

Overall, Tata Motors is also on a deleveraging path. ICICI Direct Research said in a report last month, “It plans to reduce automotive debt to near zero levels in the next few years (about ₹48,000 crore as of FY20) and be free cash flow positive from FY22E onwards, which, we believe, will drive value creation for its shareholders."

It goes without saying that disappointments or delays on this front, may come as a rude shock for investors and so would a slowdown in sales recovery.

