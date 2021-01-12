Making sense of the 20% jump in Tata Motors shares this week

There are some factors that are contributing to the optimism in the Tata Motors’ stock. On Monday, overseas subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced sales numbers for the quarter ending December, which show a sequential recovery despite the covid-19 pandemic. This is something to cheer about. JLR’s retail sales have increased by 13% compared to the September quarter, although sales have declined by 9% on a year-on-year basis. Basudeb Banerjee, auto analyst at Ambit Capital said, “The latest numbers from Jaguar Land Rover are encouraging and indicate more than ~30% higher wholesales q-o-q led by tighter inventory control last quarter, which will also support higher margins."