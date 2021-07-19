Making sense of the  mania  behind technology public offers

The other big hope that investors are riding has a name called ‘adjacencies’ or what some refer to as ‘optionality’. “Optionality-related to future use cases is a critical component of the internet business model. Learning from the likes of global companies such as Meituan suggests that one use case (e.g. food delivery, payments) can often be used as a hook to cross-sell/upsell other use cases/services. For instance, nearly 85% of first-time users come to the Meituan app to scout for food delivery. Interestingly, >50% of users who stayed on the platform for three years buy all the top-5 selling services on the platform," ICICI Securities Ltd said in a note.

