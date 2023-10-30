Is Mamaearth's IPO an exercise to give its private investors a handsome exit?
Summary
- Present in the beauty and personal care space, Mamaearth’s climb to ₹1,000 crore annual revenue has been quick, within six years. But potential investors may need to look beyond that.
The rush for initial public offerings (IPO) continues even as broader markets are somewhat subdued. Honasa Consumer Ltd is the latest to join the bandwagon. The initial share sale opens on Tuesday.Present in the fast-growing beauty and personal care space, its flagship brand Mamaearth’s climb to ₹1,000 crore annual revenue has been quick, within six years. But potential investors may need to look beyond that.