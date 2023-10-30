Further, aggressive marketing has been a factor that aided in the scale up of Honasa’s brands, including Mamaearth. The company’s portfolio also includes other brands—The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt, and Dr. Sheth’s. In FY23, Honasa’s revenue stood at ₹1,493 crore, clocking CAGR of 80% over FY21-23. In the June quarter (Q1FY24), year-on-year revenue growth stood at 49%. To be sure, the company enjoys an eye-popping gross profit margin of about 70%. But since it is currently building its brands, a good chunk of the gross profit is invested in marketing, thus weighing on operating profit. Sure, reported operating profit margin in Q1 improved to 6.3% from a loss in the year ago period helped by a fall in advertisement expenses. “Post listing, investors will watch if its Q1FY24 performance will sustain," Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Information Services, said. In general, it is wiser to take isolated single quarter results declared before an IPO with large doses of salt, he added.