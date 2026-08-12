Manappuram Finance pushes the pedal on gold loans as other businesses lose sheen

After a muted FY26, Manappuram Finance saw profitability pick up in the June quarter (Q1FY27), with gold loans doing the heavy lifting and compensating for muted growth in its non-gold businesses.
Consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew 57% year-on-year to ₹69,635 crore, with gold loan AUM nearly doubling to ₹57,006 crore. Gold loans contributed 82% to consolidated AUM in Q1FY27, compared with 65% a year ago.
Higher gold prices and a gradual shift towards formalized financing buoyed gold loan demand even in a seasonally weak Q1. Manappuram is targeting around 25-30% growth in gold loans in FY27, while peer Muthoot Finance is targeting 15%.