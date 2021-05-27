Manappuram Finance’s gold loan auctions surge is a sign of distress in economy

The pandemic’s second wave may have deepened the distress, and Manappuram’s management sounded cautious on its impact on the performance of the gold loan portfolio. What should add to worry is that the lender had to auction gold at even the lowest prices during the quarter. Recall that gold prices had fallen by more than 10% during that period. Even so, to auction the collateral would be the last option. The fact that Manappuram had to use that last option despite collateral value falling sharply is yet another sign of distress among borrowers.

