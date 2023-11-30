Manappuram Finance shines on non-gold loan shift
Summary
With domestic gold prices hovering near record highs, shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd and Muthoot Finance Ltd, two major non-banking gold financiers, have been shining. But one of them has sharply outperformed the other. Over the last six months, Manappuram Finance Ltd's shares have gained over 40%, while its larger peer Muthoot Finance Ltd has seen only a 27% rise.