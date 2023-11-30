Manappuram Finance shines on non-gold loan shift

During the recent analyst day meeting, the Manappuram management said the cost of borrowing is expected to increase due to the new risk weight norms announced by Reserve Bank of India. However, the management is confident of passing on the increase to customers. The cost of borrowing could go up by 15-25 basis points on both the incremental and existing borrowings. Despite this, the company's gold loan asset under management (AUM) growth guidance for FY24 remains at 7-8%. The consolidated AUM growth guidance is higher at over 20% and would be led by the non-gold businesses.