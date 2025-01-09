Why excitement in Manappuram stock post lifting of microfinance ban faded

Manappuram Finance Ltd stock rose 5.5% in early trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on its microfinance arm, Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd (AMFL), with immediate effect. However, the excitement fizzled out with the stock trading flat at ₹180. Removal of this ban is positive, but the share of this business in Manappuram’s overall earnings is relatively small, accounting for just 15% of consolidated profit before tax (PBT) and 24% of consolidated assets under management (AUM) in H1FY25. AMFL’s AUM growth was just 8% year-on-year in H1FY25 on a much lower base compared to 17% of other loans even before the RBI ban.