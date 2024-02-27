Markets
Why Mankind Pharma needs more boosters
Summary
- While there are no downside risks to Mankind’s earnings growth, pricey valuations also do not offer comfort. Moreover, one should be wary of the regulatory risks in the pharmaceutical sector, analysts say
Investors who were allotted Mankind Pharma Ltd shares during the initial public offering are a happy lot. After the stellar listing gain of about 32% on 9 May, the stock has continued its upward trajectory, soaring another 48% to date.
