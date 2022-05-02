Manufacturers’ price hikes not enough

Manufacturers’ price hikes not enough3 min read . 11:02 PM IST
- Business activity in the manufacturing sector improved in April though inflation was high
- PMI’s output price index hit a one-year high in April, indicating faster price hikes by firms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Business activity in India’s manufacturing sector has been upbeat despite surging cost pressures. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in April from 54 in March. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Business activity in India’s manufacturing sector has been upbeat despite surging cost pressures. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in April from 54 in March. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Easing of restrictions in India and abroad supported the rise in production, factory orders and international sales. “April data showed a rebound in new export orders, following the first contraction for nine months in March," said the PMI survey report. Sector-wise, intermediate and capital goods saw improved growth momentum. On the other hand, there was a slowdown in the consumer goods sector.
Easing of restrictions in India and abroad supported the rise in production, factory orders and international sales. “April data showed a rebound in new export orders, following the first contraction for nine months in March," said the PMI survey report. Sector-wise, intermediate and capital goods saw improved growth momentum. On the other hand, there was a slowdown in the consumer goods sector.
The operating environment is improving, but inflation is a critical headwind. Those surveyed pointed to a further increase in input costs in April, with prices of chemicals, electronic components, energy, metal, plastic and textile moving higher than March. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has kept prices of various commodities elevated and added to supply-chain woes. The overall rate of inflation strengthened to a five-month high in April and outpaced its long-run trend, showed the PMI report.
Against this backdrop, it is hardly surprising that manufacturers are passing on the burden of increased input cost inflation at a faster pace. Over the past year, companies have raised selling prices at the fastest pace in April. However, the gap between input prices and output prices is still large. “Manufacturers have taken a severe hit on margins because of elevated prices, so we expect this gap to narrow further. Of course, a steep hike in selling prices could hurt demand," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.
While exports have started to improve in April, delivery timelines still remain stretched, which according to economists would keep costs higher, thus weighing on demand. The PMI sub-index measuring supply delivery times still remains below the crucial 50 mark, pointing to persisting supply-chain problems.
So, manufacturers may have to continue to compromise on margins to keep volume growth intact. “The pace of price hikes has risen, but we are not sure whether it is sufficient to absorb the inflation seen especially post the Russia-Ukraine conflict. There have been increases in some sectors such as cement and paints, but another round would be required. However, we don’t expect manufacturers to pass on the entire cost inflation, so their margins will remain under pressure," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
Unsurprisingly, even as the business confidence among Indian manufacturers has seen a marginal improvement in April, the overall degree of optimism is at lower levels than in the past. The survey report said that some firms foresee further improvements in demand and economic conditions, while others feel that the year-ahead outlook was difficult to predict.
April PMI is encouraging, but India’s economic data appears to be mixed. “There are some positive outcomes, with goods and services tax revenues hitting a record high in April, railway freight traffic continuing to grow, and exports expected to stay elevated. Still, the rising cost of fuel, power shortages, and a likely hit to profitability amid rising input costs will weigh on domestic recovery," said Bajoria in a report on 2 May.