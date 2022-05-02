Manufacturers’ price hikes not enough

So, manufacturers may have to continue to compromise on margins to keep volume growth intact. “The pace of price hikes has risen, but we are not sure whether it is sufficient to absorb the inflation seen especially post the Russia-Ukraine conflict. There have been increases in some sectors such as cement and paints, but another round would be required. However, we don’t expect manufacturers to pass on the entire cost inflation, so their margins will remain under pressure," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.