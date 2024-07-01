Manufacturing PMI: A comeback in June, but will it last?
Summary
- Although India's manufacturing activity bounced back in June, the overall level of confidence among Indian manufacturers has receded to a three-month low
- The rate of job creation in India's manufacturing sector was the sharpest in 19 years, but higher staff expenses add to increased cost pressures
The momentum in business activity in India’s manufacturing sector has bounced back. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58.3 in June from a three-month low of 57.5 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.