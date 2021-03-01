Business activity in India's manufacturing sector fell marginally in February. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the sector declined to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, showed the latest data released by IHS Markit. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, and below the threshold indicates contraction. Still, the headline figure was above the long-run average of 53.6.

Darren Aw, Asia Economist at Capital Economics Ltd pointed out that the fall in India’s manufacturing PMI is much smaller than the decrease elsewhere in Asia. According to Aw, the breakdown of components suggests that domestic demand is continuing its recovery but exports lag. Thanks to the loose monetary policy and continued government support, economists are hopeful that the recovery in demand will continue.

In spite of that, there isn’t much to look forward to, as far as the employment scenario is concerned. IHS data showed that new hiring declined for the eleventh straight month in February. According to the survey report, the fall in payroll numbers was on the back of observance of government guidelines aimed at halting the spread of covid-19 by implementing shift work.

With caseloads resurging in various parts of Maharashtra, concerns about a second wave of covid and a consequent regional lockdown, are rising. But economists are hopeful that the pace of vaccination will gain further momentum with Phase-2. The second phase of vaccine distribution began on 1 March targeting elderly and people with comorbidities. It should be noted that the government has made available 10,000 public facilities and 20,000 private hospitals for this purpose.

Another factor that could keep companies from going all-out on hiring despite improving demand, is rising cost inflation. In February, input cost inflation hit a 32-month high, showed the PMI survey. Respondents of the PMI survey noted greater prices for a number of items such as chemicals, metals, plastics and textiles.

“Earnings growth is still driven by cost rationalisation and that could continue. Companies are slowly passing-on the burden of increasing costs, but the focus of listed manufacturing companies seems to be on using improved working capital in repairing balance sheets. The informal economy, which comprises labour-intensive sectors is still in pain, which is hardly captured in any official data. Despite the government’s measures, we don’t expect the job outlook to improve immediately," said an economist with a multinational brokerage house requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the job situation in other countries is also discouraging. February manufacturing PMI survey for South-East Asian nations including China, showed that companies are not in a hurry to fill vacancies.

