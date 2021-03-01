Manufacturing PMI: Demand on the mend but job outlook still bleak

“Earnings growth is still driven by cost rationalisation and that could continue. Companies are slowly passing-on the burden of increasing costs, but the focus of listed manufacturing companies seems to be on using improved working capital in repairing balance sheets. The informal economy, which comprises labour-intensive sectors is still in pain, which is hardly captured in any official data. Despite the government’s measures, we don’t expect the job outlook to improve immediately," said an economist with a multinational brokerage house requesting anonymity.

