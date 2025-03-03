Manufacturing PMI: Q4 is a litmus test, but no fireworks so far
Summary
- While the headline PMI stays in the expansion zone, it is hardly a comfort as cost pressures still linger.
To meet the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) ambitious goal of 6.5% growth in India’s FY25 gross domestic product (GDP), the economy needs to pick up a significant pace in the March quarter (Q4FY25). But the crucial manufacturing sector is losing impetus, shows the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data—a private survey.