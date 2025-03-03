Manufacturing PMI: Q4 is a litmus test, but no fireworks so far

RBI push

The likely positive impact on urban consumption buoyed by the recent cut in income taxes, pick-up in government capex, monetary, and regulatory easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which began in February, is expected to come, albeit with some lag. On the monetary policy front, wide-held expectations are that the RBI would opt for a 25-basis points repo rate cut in April as well, aided by moderating inflation pressures, which provides scope to spur growth.