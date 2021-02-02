Manufacturing PMI: Global trade activity is showing signs of stress

Business activity in global manufacturing sector lost some momentum in January as growth rate for output and new orders eased. The JP Morgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a three-month low of 53.5 in January, down from 53.8 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below the threshold points to contraction.

While the headline number may not seem very worrying, some of sub-indices are showing some signs of stress. Experts are wary of the fall in output sub-index and new export orders index slipping to near-stagnation in January.

Gabriella Dickens, global economist at Capital Economics Ltd said that the fall in the output index is a sign that industrial conditions are deteriorating. "There are tentative signs that surging freight rates have begun to weigh on demand for exports. Given that the increase in shipping costs has been largest for routes from Asia, we would expect export demand to fall in Asian economies first," she said in a report on 1 February.

According to Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, China's deteriorating foreign trade in January.

"The details provide some early signs that global trade is beginning to buckle under the weight of fresh Covid restrictions at home and abroad. The official new export orders gauge slid to 49.8 last month, falling from 51.3 in December, while the Caixin report fell significantly into contraction territory," the economist said in a report on 2 February.

Back home, akin to most Asian peers, India’s manufacturing PMI improved from 56.4 in December to 57.7 in January. In case of India, both the new orders and output indices rebounded in January. However, the pain point in terms of poor employment opportunities and rising inflation remain. "Details show that improvement was led by rises in output and new orders. The employment situation remains weak, with employment declining for the tenth month in succession, despite sustained increases in output. A lingering concern remains around rising input prices, which are showing initial signs of being passed into output prices, a trend worth watching in coming months, especially as demand conditions normalise," Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays Bank said in a note on 1 February.

